Anne Hathaway proved she had vocal chops in Les Misérables, singing emotional tracks that ultimately earned her an Oscar. But come Monday night Hathaway changed her tune.

The Colossal actress appeared on The Tonight Show and joined host Jimmy Fallon to sing Google Translated songs. As any one who has used Google Translate knows, the software doesn't translate languages perfectly. For example, Hathaway had to sing The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face," which changed to "My Front Is Not Felt."

"Her concern was given and told me her concern again was given / Together it is known acceleration," Hathaway sang, making everyone in the audience laugh. "What I've affection with saying and told me in your presence / My front is not felt hey it is good, hey it is good, yes."