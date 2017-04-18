It was a double dose of Moana on Dancing With the Stars when Simone Biles and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced to "How Far I'll Go," sung live by Auli'i Cravalho in the ballroom.
The Olympic gymnast received received a score of 38 out of 40 from the judges, including two perfect 10s.
"I think everyone enjoyed it, I mean I enjoyed it myself as well," Simone told E! News after her performance. "But to have [Auli'i Cravalho] there on stage with us was absolutely amazing."
Seems like the feeling was mutual.
"It was actually fantastic. I love ‘How Far I'll Go' and I also love just how amazing Simone and Sasha, both of them together. They're just so beautiful together on the dance floor," Auli'i said. "It was incredible. She's so beautiful, she really does embody Moana. She's beautiful inside and out, so strong, so agile, clearly, and it was a joy to see her on stage tonight."
Could a return trip to the DWTS ballroom as a contestant be in Auli'i's future?
"I don't know how they do it…I was thinking about it in my trailer, I was like, ‘I could—‘ and then I hit my hand into the wall and I'm like, ‘Clearly not.' I can sing, but I can't do what they did," she said. But she added, "I love dancing…in the comfort of my own home. So, you know what? Why not share that? What's a journey without a few bruises along the way."
However, now Auli'i is going home for the first time in two and a half months.
"I'm really excited to be back on my home island, and to see my family, my friends, to see my cat," she gushed. "I'll be going to prom. I actually get to be somewhat of a normal 16-year-old and it's all I can ask for right now."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.