Seems like the feeling was mutual.

"It was actually fantastic. I love ‘How Far I'll Go' and I also love just how amazing Simone and Sasha, both of them together. They're just so beautiful together on the dance floor," Auli'i said. "It was incredible. She's so beautiful, she really does embody Moana. She's beautiful inside and out, so strong, so agile, clearly, and it was a joy to see her on stage tonight."

Could a return trip to the DWTS ballroom as a contestant be in Auli'i's future?

"I don't know how they do it…I was thinking about it in my trailer, I was like, ‘I could—‘ and then I hit my hand into the wall and I'm like, ‘Clearly not.' I can sing, but I can't do what they did," she said. But she added, "I love dancing…in the comfort of my own home. So, you know what? Why not share that? What's a journey without a few bruises along the way."