Breakups are never easy, but Olivia Munn is doing her best.

Earlier this month, the actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quietly ended their three-year romance. Neither Munn nor Rodgers has commented on the breakup, though a source tells E! News exclusively that the 36-year-old actress is "doing well" post-split.

Munn, who has been shooting The Predator in Vancouver and is based in L.A., is taking some time to focus on herself. Now that she's single, she "is not communicating with Aaron as much as he would like," the source says of the athlete, 33. "She feels like distance is best at this time."