Talk about a hallmark moment!

Just a few days after joining the world, April the Giraffe's long-awaited calf has met his dad, Oliver! Thanks to April's Twitter feed, a snap of the precious moment was shared wonline Tuesday morning. While they were separated by a pen wall, the father and son managed to come face to face in perfect time for someone to capture the introduction on camera. All together now: awwww!

The tweet also teased a morning calf weigh-in for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday "if you wish to watch!" Reminder: he weighed 129 pounds when he was born!