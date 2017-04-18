Good morning!— April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 18, 2017
We will be performing morning calf weigh-in around 8:45 am Eastern if you wish to watch! Photo:Dad & Baby meet! pic.twitter.com/7Hc0MYwApk
Talk about a hallmark moment!
Just a few days after joining the world, April the Giraffe's long-awaited calf has met his dad, Oliver! Thanks to April's Twitter feed, a snap of the precious moment was shared wonline Tuesday morning. While they were separated by a pen wall, the father and son managed to come face to face in perfect time for someone to capture the introduction on camera. All together now: awwww!
The tweet also teased a morning calf weigh-in for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday "if you wish to watch!" Reminder: he weighed 129 pounds when he was born!
It's safe to say plenty will want to watch considering April the Giraffe has been an Internet sensation since she became pregnant 16 months ago. The mom of four has been steadily making headlines as animal loves anxiously awaited the birth. Upwards of 1 million people around the world tuned in to the zoo's livestream to watch her finally welcome her calf on Saturday.
The mother and son have become such a public sensation, Animal Adventure Park is hosting a baby-naming contest to let the Internet help name the newborn. Fans can submit any name until approximately April 25 at nameaprilscalf.com. Submissions cost $1 each with a minimum of five submissions. When voting is over, the zoo will share the top 10 selections and then voting will resume for five more days.
Proceeds from the contest will go toward the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Animal Adventure Park and Ava's Little Heroes, a charity that assists families with medical costs.
Here's hoping this latest moment lights up your day!