"It would have been a real bummer and honestly disappointing to get the scores that we did and have the performance that we had only to go home tonight. I feel rejuvenated. It's a big week next week," Nick told E! News after his performance. "I don't think we're going to take anything for granted. I certainly don't want to get off this high and kind of come back down next week. We just have to bust our butts and hopefully keep it going."

Nick and Peta had nothing but praise to say about each other for the dance.

"I think he was amazing," Peta said. "He did all the steps right…I think he nailed it."