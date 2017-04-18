Nick Viall is a real boy—and without a beard! The Bachelor star and his professional partner Peta Murgatroyd did a jazz number on Dancing With the Stars to "I've Got No Strings" by Dickie Jones in honor of Pinocchio and received their best scores yet—a 34, complete with two nines from the judges. But the couple was last to be called safe—again.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was sent home after receiving a 32 from the judges and dancing to "Unforgettable" by Sia for Finding Dory.
"It would have been a real bummer and honestly disappointing to get the scores that we did and have the performance that we had only to go home tonight. I feel rejuvenated. It's a big week next week," Nick told E! News after his performance. "I don't think we're going to take anything for granted. I certainly don't want to get off this high and kind of come back down next week. We just have to bust our butts and hopefully keep it going."
Nick and Peta had nothing but praise to say about each other for the dance.
"I think he was amazing," Peta said. "He did all the steps right…I think he nailed it."
But there's one thing that got mixed reviews according to Nick: his freshly shaved face.
"It's mixed reviews, but I'll probably grow it back…I expect maybe a small, light beard next week," he said.
Phew.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more DWTS scoop.