Speaking of families, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Star-Lord finally meets his father, Ego (Russell). Adding him to the ensemble was a casting coup. "It was one of those things where I said, 'Let's shoot for the stars. Let's get, like, Kurt Russell or something. Since he probably wouldn't do it, who could we actually get?'" Pratt recalled, adding that his mind was blown when the living legend agreed to play the part. Russell, pretending to share a spoiler, said he was game for whatever: "When I read the script, I'm only in it for about 15 seconds and I die."

After a big laugh, Russell joked, "Oh, I shouldn't have said that!"

Keeping secrets can be tricky. So Kimmel, who'd screened the film before taping Monday's episode, asked, "For instance, can I say Sylvester Stallone was in the movie? Is that OK to say?"