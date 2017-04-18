Suddenly, so many things make sense.
The Magicians' magical world of Fillory has never been all that logical. Some animals are sexy and some can talk, and there's an army called the Foo Fighters, and for some reason, its rulers can only be kids from Earth. And it's all watched over by a god named Ember who seems to be really, really bad at being a god, or doing anything useful that doesn't involve pooping in the magic supply.
Or at least that's what we thought, until we saw the opening of this week's season two finale. In the three minute intro, Ember (Dominic Burgess) explains just how much of a hand he had in everything that has happened ever since the beginning of Fillory. Apparently he's just been entertaining himself this whole time by screwing everything up.
According to this intro, he's responsible for pretty much everything. He was involved in Alice's (Olivia Taylor Dudley) transformation into a niffin, and Penny (Arjun Gupta) losing control of his hands (and his magic), and he helped Fen (Brittany Curran) get pregnant, and helped lead Margot (Summer Bishil) to make the deal with the fairies to give up Fen's baby. He also killed the forest, and caused all the magic brownouts, and turned people into rats, and now he's pretty much planning to destroy Fillory, just for funsies!
That also explains the blank pages in everyone's books that the Order is so worried about, along with everything we really needed to know going into this finale. Still, somehow, the explanation does not make us feel better.
Also, does anyone else feel like Ember really brushed over the babies with no mouths? That's horrifying.
The Magicians finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Syfy.
