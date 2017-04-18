Suddenly, so many things make sense.

The Magicians' magical world of Fillory has never been all that logical. Some animals are sexy and some can talk, and there's an army called the Foo Fighters, and for some reason, its rulers can only be kids from Earth. And it's all watched over by a god named Ember who seems to be really, really bad at being a god, or doing anything useful that doesn't involve pooping in the magic supply.

Or at least that's what we thought, until we saw the opening of this week's season two finale. In the three minute intro, Ember (Dominic Burgess) explains just how much of a hand he had in everything that has happened ever since the beginning of Fillory. Apparently he's just been entertaining himself this whole time by screwing everything up.