Surprise! @carrieunderwood came out and rocked the anthem in Nashville. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HQJ8Z9TJC2

No matter the score after tonight's game, Mike Fisher is the real winner tonight.

Before the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators squared off for Game 3 in their playoff series, a special guest decided to surprise hockey fans.

Singing tonight's National Anthem is none other than Mike's wife.

"Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood," the announcer said to the delight of the sold-out crowd inside the Bridgestone Arena.

Yes her rendition was fantastic. And of course her voice sounded terrific.