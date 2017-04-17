No matter the score after tonight's game, Mike Fisher is the real winner tonight.
Before the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators squared off for Game 3 in their playoff series, a special guest decided to surprise hockey fans.
Singing tonight's National Anthem is none other than Mike's wife.
"Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood," the announcer said to the delight of the sold-out crowd inside the Bridgestone Arena.
Yes her rendition was fantastic. And of course her voice sounded terrific.
But can we talk? How great must it have been for Mike to have his wife sing the National Anthem perfectly moments before his game began?
Wearing a personal #12 Fisher jersey, the American Idol winner showed her support for the home team in her outfit that also included nail polish to match the Predators' colors.
And after performing the song, she took it one step further by participating in the team's signature towel wave.
Throughout the playoff season, Carrie has been showing her support for the Predators on and off the stage. During previous games, the "Before He Cheats" singer expressed her team loyalty on social media.
"So proud of our boys tonight!" she shared after Saturday's big win."What a game! @PredsNHL #Preds #StandWithUs #NSHvsCHI #Dominate @mikefisher1212."
And when they won again in game one last Thursday, you know Carrie couldn't stay quiet online.
"My @PredsNHL played like champs tonight!" she wrote. "#BlueAndGold #Pekka And boy, was that @mikefisher1212 hot! Great game, guys! #StandWithUs."