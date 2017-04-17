Disney night on Dancing with the Stars is always something to look forward to, but tonight the dance floor welcomed a very special guest.

Moana herself, also known as Auli'i Cravalho, showed up to perform the movie's Oscar-nominated "How Far I'll Go" for Simone Biles' Moana-themed routine, and not only was the dance incredible, but Cravalho's performance was flawless as usual.

The 16 year-old star also performed the song, which was written by Hamilton genius Lin-Manuel Miranda, at the Oscars earlier this year and managed to remain flawless despite being hit in the head with a flag mid-performance, because she's just the best.

Simone received two nines and two tens for her performance (though we would have given her all tens), and the judges didn't score Cravalho, but she probably would have gotten a few tens as well.