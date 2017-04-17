"This is exactly what happened as a kid. I remember when I first started feeling depressed when I was a younger kid, I would just do a lot of, like, dazing. Like, I would just, like, stare off. And these are signs that I remember as a kid, and that's when I tried committing suicide. And, just—yeah, it was the same thing," he shared. "I don't feel joy with things that should probably feel joyful. And I'm, like, super negative."

As Teen Mom fans know, Tyler's wife has experienced her own battles with postpartum and anxiety. As a result, Tyler is hesitant to reveal all of his struggles with the closest woman in his life.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm neglecting myself to focus on her so much. And that's not fair, you know? But at the same time, it's like, you know how she gets if I say anything, so I don't say too much, because, first of all, I don't want to push her into a panic attack. Second off, she overreacts with things and will start crying," he explained. "It's weird, too, because I almost feel like I'm being unauthentic, like I should probably tell her all the things that I'm worried about or concerned about."

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit HalfOfUs.Com for support.