When DWTS does Disney, they really do Disney.

Tonight was like when you take a trip to Disneyland, but it's too hot so you just go from air conditioned show to air conditioned show, basking in lights and sparkles and Disney songs and inoffensive princess dancing. In other words, lovely. Add a turkey leg and a Dole Whip and we'll never be happier.

Unfortunately, that happiness could not last forever. Our precious Erika Jayne was eliminated tonight after last week's Madonna number failed to impress, even though this week's routine was great. The RHOBH star was in the bottom two with Bachelor star Nick Viall, and was ultimately sent home, but we'll never forget her.

Now, let's talk about tonight's truly incredible (for the most part) dances...