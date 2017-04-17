Sounds like someone's changing his tune!
Arrow star Stephen Amell shared a super sweet (and super long) Instagram post all about how much he once hated the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (without ever actually having gone). But, the Canadian said that because his wife, actress Cassandra Jean, loves it, he finally learned to put his preconceived notions aside and have some fun under the desert sun for his first-ever Coachella.
"Ever since we met in late 2011, my wife has raved—no pun intended—about Coachella. I decided—in a semi joking way—that I was going to hate it for no reason whatsoever," wrote Amell in his lengthy post.
"I'd poke fun at her when the set list was released and she'd get excited. Then I'd ask her not to contact me at all during the weekend, again, jokingly. And I delighted in the fact I knocked her up and she had to miss the festival for the first time in almost a decade." He continued, "But then, in May of 2014, we fell in love with the desert...next thing you know we have a place there to relax during the Arrow season and host our friends and family."
We all know that haters gonna hate, but it sounds like while the 35-year-old was busying hating on the music fest, his wife was busy having a blast—without him. And he didn't like it.
The actor went on: "Then last year during Coachella, something felt different. She was at our house, with our friends, doing something she loves...without me. That's not how a marriage / friendship / partnership should work."
He continued, "If your wife (or whatever) loves something, you should love it too. So I did something every spouse should learn to do: I admitted I was wrong and apologized in a very concise sentence with zero uses of the word 'but', then asked to go. And we went."
Even though it was Amell's first time at the flower-crown fest, he says his first Coachella was all about his wife.
"We did everything she wanted to do and I got to share an experience that brought us closer together because doing something your partner loves always helps you understand them better. What a weekend. Until next year."
Maybe they can make it a family affair next time? The two, who were married in 2012, have a 3-year-old daughter named Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell. We bet Mavi would love it!