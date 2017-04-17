"I'd poke fun at her when the set list was released and she'd get excited. Then I'd ask her not to contact me at all during the weekend, again, jokingly. And I delighted in the fact I knocked her up and she had to miss the festival for the first time in almost a decade." He continued, "But then, in May of 2014, we fell in love with the desert...next thing you know we have a place there to relax during the Arrow season and host our friends and family."

We all know that haters gonna hate, but it sounds like while the 35-year-old was busying hating on the music fest, his wife was busy having a blast—without him. And he didn't like it.

The actor went on: "Then last year during Coachella, something felt different. She was at our house, with our friends, doing something she loves...without me. That's not how a marriage / friendship / partnership should work."

He continued, "If your wife (or whatever) loves something, you should love it too. So I did something every spouse should learn to do: I admitted I was wrong and apologized in a very concise sentence with zero uses of the word 'but', then asked to go. And we went."