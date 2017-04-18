Well, leave it to Elsa Hosk to charm the pants off of us while standing in front of racks and racks of bras.
E! News caught up with the Victoria's Secret Angel awhile back at the lingerie purveyor's SoHo store and, sexy yes, but she was just so darn cute while taking the E!Q in 42.
Hosk was all smiles and giggles as she revealed what she had for breakfast, the last time she swore, the last time she cried and a bunch of other personal preferences made adorable by the Swedish model's joie de vivre.
Since we caught up with her, Elsa walked in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and traveled to, among other places, St. Barts for work.
And just this past weekend, the 28-year-old partied at Coachella—like most everybody who's anyone—and hit the REVOLVE Desert House bash with fellow Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Jasmine Tookes.
Multiple outfit changes were required.
She flew back to New York yesterday after living it up in the desert and we're guessing, right about now...
Elsa Hosk is fast asleep.