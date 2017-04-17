It may feel like spring, but this week sure looks like summer for Katie Holmes.
In honor of Easter weekend, the Hollywood actress headed to the Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida for a vacation with her daughter Suri Cruise and extended family.
"Everyone flew in from Ohio and Katie and Suri met them for a week-long stay," a source told E! News. "They've been enjoying beach days and trips to the local ice cream shop."
Fans got a glimpse into the vacation on Instagram as Katie documented several mother-daughter moments online.
Whether parasailing above the ocean blue water or playing football on the sandy beaches, this family certainly had a full agenda during their stay.
"One of the days, [Katie] rented a jet ski and took turns driving all of the kids around. Suri was so excited and loved going fast over the waves," our source shared. "Katie had a lot fun of giving all of the cousins a turn. She got a little scared at one point when she hit a wave too hard and ended up spraying the kids with water, but she was laughing and kept going for more fun."
"Katie is a really fun aunt and is close with her nieces and nephews," our insider added.
Activities aside, followers of the actress have also been treated to a few fashionable looks during the trip. Katie has been tagging her outfits for the week and giving fans some inspiration for the warmer months ahead.
From Madewell sunglasses and hats to Isabel Marant and Zara outfits, not every piece needs to break the bank either.
Ultimately, the most important thing about this trip appears to be the family time. In several Instagrams, Katie shared a few hashtags that symbolize her feelings this getaway.
"#slumberparty #family #love #gratitude," she wrote. "Happy Easter."