It may feel like spring, but this week sure looks like summer for Katie Holmes.

In honor of Easter weekend, the Hollywood actress headed to the Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida for a vacation with her daughter Suri Cruise and extended family.

"Everyone flew in from Ohio and Katie and Suri met them for a week-long stay," a source told E! News. "They've been enjoying beach days and trips to the local ice cream shop."

Fans got a glimpse into the vacation on Instagram as Katie documented several mother-daughter moments online.

Whether parasailing above the ocean blue water or playing football on the sandy beaches, this family certainly had a full agenda during their stay.