Welcome to the world of reality television!
Second Wives Club cast member Veronika Obeng is already feeling major jitters ahead of her TV debut on E!'s upcoming show about six women in relationships with wealthy and privileged men in Los Angeles.
"I'm so stressed," she reveals to E! News exclusively. "My auntie's like super Jesus! I'm from a small town that's super, super Jesus all day, every day."
She continues, "You just don't want to be portrayed in a light that's not your greater character. I don't have any regrets, but I'm definitely nervous for my family and close friends to see it. F-bombs are for the privacy of your own home not national TV. But I'll just move through it like everyone else."
So, now that we know F-bombs are already on the menu, what else can the audience expect from the series?
"I think the fans or just people watching the show are going to get a totally new take on what it's like to be a housewife in Los Angeles or Beverly Hills," Veronika explains. "We don't just shop and hang out and have no issues. There are issues—family, professional and with your girlfriends—especially when you're a second wife. I think it's refreshing to see the truth and I think the show is really honest."
Veronika, whose costars in the club include Shiva Safai, Katie Cazorla, Shawna Craig, Tania Mehra and Morisa Surrey, also admits filming the show strengthened her relationships with the other women. Well, some of them.
"I definitely leaned on Katie," she says. "She was definitely a good friend before and now we're closer than ever. It was great to do the whole process with her emotionally and also on super lighthearted stuff as well."
But she adds, "I think the lesson I would take away from the show is that life is too short to waste your energy on things and people who aren't positive vibrations and positive energy. No matter what you have, the most important thing is being a happy, healthy, good person."
So, what exactly is Veronika alluding to? You'll have to tune in to find out!
Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!