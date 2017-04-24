Welcome to the world of reality television!

Second Wives Club cast member Veronika Obeng is already feeling major jitters ahead of her TV debut on E!'s upcoming show about six women in relationships with wealthy and privileged men in Los Angeles.

"I'm so stressed," she reveals to E! News exclusively. "My auntie's like super Jesus! I'm from a small town that's super, super Jesus all day, every day."

She continues, "You just don't want to be portrayed in a light that's not your greater character. I don't have any regrets, but I'm definitely nervous for my family and close friends to see it. F-bombs are for the privacy of your own home not national TV. But I'll just move through it like everyone else."