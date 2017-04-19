One thing's for certain: The Beguiled is sure to be one of summer's guiltiest pleasures.
The Sofia Coppola written and directed film, set during the Civil War, begins when the women at a Southern girls' boarding school take in a wounded enemy soldier. The group agrees to take the solider in—but only until they can nurse him back to health and send him on his way. Things don't exactly go according to plan, however. That's because the male presence almost instantly shakes up the dynamic of the once all-female household.
As the story unfolds, sexual tension, competitive streaks and a mysteriously vengeful agenda all make for a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Let's just say there's more to these Southern girls than meets the eye. And with an all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell, you can be sure The Beguiled is one of those thrillers that will have you on-the-edge-of-your-seat with its unexpected twists and turns.
Focus Features
For a closer look at this seductive drama, watch the official trailer above!
Be sure to catch The Beguiled when it lands in theaters June 23rd.