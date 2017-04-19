Watch the Trailer for The Beguiled—It's Sure to Be Summer's Guiltiest Pleasure

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bethenny Frankel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Irina Shayk Is Working Hard on Her Post-Baby Bod

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne's Unicorn Mirrorball Trophy May Be the Best Gift She Received From Dancing With the Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One thing's for certain: The Beguiled is sure to be one of summer's guiltiest pleasures.

The Sofia Coppola written and directed film, set during the Civil War, begins when the women at a Southern girls' boarding school take in a wounded enemy soldier. The group agrees to take the solider in—but only until they can nurse him back to health and send him on his way. Things don't exactly go according to plan, however. That's because the male presence almost instantly shakes up the dynamic of the once all-female household. 

As the story unfolds, sexual tension, competitive streaks and a mysteriously vengeful agenda all make for a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Let's just say there's more to these Southern girls than meets the eye. And with an all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell, you can be sure The Beguiled is one of those thrillers that will have you on-the-edge-of-your-seat with its unexpected twists and turns.

ESC: The Beguiled

Focus Features

For a closer look at this seductive drama, watch the official trailer above!

 

Be sure to catch The Beguiled when it lands in theaters June 23rd.

TAGS/ Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again