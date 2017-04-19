One thing's for certain: The Beguiled is sure to be one of summer's guiltiest pleasures.

The Sofia Coppola written and directed film, set during the Civil War, begins when the women at a Southern girls' boarding school take in a wounded enemy soldier. The group agrees to take the solider in—but only until they can nurse him back to health and send him on his way. Things don't exactly go according to plan, however. That's because the male presence almost instantly shakes up the dynamic of the once all-female household.