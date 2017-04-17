The secret is out and Hoda Kotb fans can't help but feel the joy.

Monday morning was a big morning for the Today show co-anchor who returned to work after a maternity leave. Before she could get back to the daily segments, however, there was one topic that had to be discussed.

We want to know even more about her daughter Haley Joy.

"I started the application process in the fall and they said, ‘We can't make any promises. We wish you good luck. Wait wisely,'" Hoda recalled to E! News from Studio 1A. "I lived my life but in my journal every night I scribbled ‘Please God, if you can…'"

As morning show viewers know today, Hoda received her wish when she met Haley on Valentine's Day.