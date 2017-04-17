The Easter bunny is bringing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids together.

As the Hollywood couple continues their vacation in the Dominican Republic, E! News is learning more about how the pair rang in Easter Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, the "On the Floor" singer and former New York Yankees player hosted an Easter egg hunt at Casa De Campo Resort & Villas.

"Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids," our source shared with E! News exclusively. "They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property."'

After the egg hunt, the couple had a family lunch together and watched movies inside the resort that retails for approximately $10,000 a night.