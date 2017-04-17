The Easter bunny is bringing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids together.
As the Hollywood couple continues their vacation in the Dominican Republic, E! News is learning more about how the pair rang in Easter Sunday.
According to an eyewitness, the "On the Floor" singer and former New York Yankees player hosted an Easter egg hunt at Casa De Campo Resort & Villas.
"Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids," our source shared with E! News exclusively. "They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property."'
After the egg hunt, the couple had a family lunch together and watched movies inside the resort that retails for approximately $10,000 a night.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
"J.Lo and A-Rod were sitting next to each other at the table watching and having a great time. The kids got along great and had a fun time running around searching for eggs," our eyewitness shared. "A-Rod's mom was also there along with some of his family. Jennifer gets along great with them and it's like they have all known each other forever. Their kids have also really bonded and become good friends. A-Rod's older daughter, Natasha, is like a big sister to J.Lo's twins."
During the getaway that is expected to last 10 days, Jennifer was able to perform her first show ever in the Dominican Republic.
While taking the stage at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater stage Saturday night, the superstar was joined by Gente de Zona and ex-husband Marc Anthony for a couple special songs.
And on Monday, the Shades of Blue star paid a visit to the MIR Foundation that aims to help children and families of the Dominican Republic escape poverty.
"Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir," Jennifer shared on Instagram. "#republicadominicana."
If there was any doubt that Jennifer and Alex's romance was legit, a source recently confirmed to E! News that boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized between the pair.
Another big piece of evidence could be from The View when the MLB player gushed about his girlfriend.
"She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother," Alex shared on the daytime talk show. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."