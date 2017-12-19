There's about to be a new addition to the Longoria household!
Eva Longoria and husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This will be the couple's first child together.
Longoria has been open about wanting to have children of her own—she has also praised being a stepmother to her husband's three children from a previous marriage—in past interviews.
"If it happens, it happens, if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she told Ocean Drive magazine last year.
And even earlier than that, the 42-year-old explained how neither she nor her hubby feel as though they've been missing out on certain aspects of parenthood simply because they hadn't had a child of their own.
Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
"[My stepchildren] have been such a gift in my life," she told People. "I don't feel like we're lacking because we don't have a baby."
But now it seems that the husband and wife have been blessed (four times over!) by the news that Longoria is expecting her first bundle of joy in the coming months.
After her whirlwind wedding in May 2016, E! News caught up with the star to get some inside details on her special day.
"[Our wedding] was so magical. We had so much fun as you can see from all the posts from everybody," she told us at the premiere of her new movie Lowriders. "It was the funnest wedding I had ever been to. I'm glad it was mine."
Congratulations to Longoria and Bastón on their pregnancy news which is bound to be just as (if not more) magical!
HOLA! was first to break the news.