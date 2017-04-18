When it comes to mixing up our makeup looks, most of us don't bother.

Firstly, we're usually rushed for time and secondly we're at a loss for ideas, creatively. Besides, half the time you try something new and it hardly turns out the way you meant for it to (much like a Pinterest fail scenario, if you catch our drift). Well that's all about to change, thanks to the rad, new dotted eyeliner trend, seen on celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoë Kravitz.

It's super simple and basically impossible to screw up. Did we mention it won't take up any extra time in the morning? (Were talking a rough five seconds here, to be exact.)