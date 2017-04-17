Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jenelle Evans has her hands full these days.
With three children, a wedding in the works, a house in progress, an ongoing reality show and a custody battle, the 25-year-old always has something—or someone—to look after. Evans, who rose to fame as a teenage mom on 16 & Pregnant, welcomed her third child in January. Now, as the parent of sons Jace and Kaiser and daughter Ensley, she's running a full house.
"It's pretty hectic!" she told E! News exclusively. "I get a lot of help [from fiancé] David [Eason] though. Having a 3-year-old and a newborn at the same time is the hardest part."
"Life is pretty complicated at the moment, but I love it and wouldn't trade my role as 'mom,'" she elaborated. However, the reality star has no plans for a fourth pregnancy. "David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done," she said with a laugh.
While little Ensley's big brothers have welcomed the newest addition with open arms, Evans also has to manage sharing custody of her sons while making sure the family stays united.
"I make sure that I get Jace every weekend and have Kaiser every other weekend," she explained. "During that time, [Jace] is constantly around all the kids and family until he goes back to my mom's on Sunday nights. I have also been trying to take family photos lately of everyone together. I don't want anyone to feel excluded from our family."
With one final court date set for next month, Evans is crossing her fingers that she will get her oldest son back. However, she understands that her child has a bond with her mother even if she doesn't.
"Jace doesn't have a 'side.' He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change," she told E! News. "I'm ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. I don't argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I'll simply hang up—no need for all of that extra stress."
According to Evans, her mom and Eason are also not on the best of terms. "My mom is still not wanting to give up her grudge against any guy I date," she said. "David has never done anything wrong to her and still doesn't really speak to her to this day, even though he disagrees with a lot of things she believes. I have no idea why my mom feels this way towards David, but I'm thinking it might be a jealously issue. My mom claims I never 'hang out' with her when I date someone."
Meanwhile, the engaged pair are taking on parenthood as a team. "David is amazing with my children. He's not afraid to change dirty diapers," she said of her future husband, who is also a dad to daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship. "He loves to make sure to tell them the importantance of school, staying out of trouble, worrying about being a kid. David also likes to make the kids go outside to play versus being stuck inside playing video games, which Jace absolutely loves to do. He's perfect to me."
For their upcoming nuptials, Evans said they are planning for a fall "simple, elegant and southern" wedding. As for the dress, she'll be heading to the Big Apple soon with friends to find the one. With their new house in its decorating stage, she's looking forward to officially settling down, but she's not so keen on the idea of a new mom joining an upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.
"I don't care about it. I don't understand why MTV wants to add a girl to the mix that was never part of our 16 & Pregnant season. None of this makes sense, but it's whatever," she said of reports that Briana DeJesus is being added to the cast. "She has not reached out to me and I dislike her for comments she has made about me in the past."
While the show may still be in the works, Evans already has a plan in mind when her reality TV career ends—flipping houses.
In the meantime, she's focused on getting her life in order with her right-hand man.
"David is such a humble man and has never disrespected me. He can handle me so well," she said. "He treats my boys as if they were his own and that's all I ever wanted for me and my family."