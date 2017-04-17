Jenelle Evans has her hands full these days.

With three children, a wedding in the works, a house in progress, an ongoing reality show and a custody battle, the 25-year-old always has something—or someone—to look after. Evans, who rose to fame as a teenage mom on 16 & Pregnant, welcomed her third child in January. Now, as the parent of sons Jace and Kaiser and daughter Ensley, she's running a full house.

"It's pretty hectic!" she told E! News exclusively. "I get a lot of help [from fiancé] David [Eason] though. Having a 3-year-old and a newborn at the same time is the hardest part."