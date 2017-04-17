Kathryn Palmer isn't giving up on finding the one.
While she didn't meet her happily ever after on Are You the One?, the MTV reality star has sparked some new romance rumors with The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes.
Just last week, the pair posted photos on Instagram after a visit to the Jacksonville Zoo. Kathryn also got her followers talking when she shared a separate photo with Robby.
"They say Florida State has the best looking students.... I agree," she wrote during another night out.
So, are these two a new Hollywood couple? Not so fast.
"We've been talking a little bit over Instagram and then he got my number and then we chatted a little. We went out. He invited me to his event in Fort Lauderdale so we hung out then. We had a great time," Kathryn shared with E! News exclusively. "We were at the zoo, but we're not taking things too seriously right now because Bachelor in Paradise is an option [for him] so we're just sitting back and seeing what happens."
"Right now, he's a really great guy and I enjoy hanging out with him," she continued. "We had a lot of fun."
As for how these two met in the first place, Kathryn says one of her closest family members deserves some credit for bringing them together.
"My mom is friends with someone that knows his sister," she shared. "My mom actually kind of set the whole thing up, so that's kind of funny. So the reason that we met is because of my mom."
While Kathryn insists "we're not taking anything too seriously," the reality star did learn a few things from her time on Are You the One?
"I learned how to handle problems and relationships in a more mature way I would say then I have in the past," she shared. "I definitely think it was a positive experience in the end."
In regards to dating someone that's in or out of the public eye, Kathryn doesn't have a preference. What's most important is the compatibility.
"As far as dating other people on reality TV, it's nice to be able to connect with someone who's been through a similar experience because they understand it whereas people who haven't been in your shoes in that way don't really understand what you did on TV. They don't understand what the experience was like or the things you are doing now," she explained. "But I'm definitely open to whatever."