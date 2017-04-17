La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Separate After 7 Years: Report

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly separated.

The television personality and her NBA player hubby have split up after seven years of marriage, according to TMZ. They share one child together, 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

The publication says sources claim the couple came under some pressure during the NBA season and amid reports that Carmelo will be traded from the New York Knicks.

Though TMZ reports the split has been "amicable," they're told La La has already moved out of her home with Carmelo and is now living separately in NYC.