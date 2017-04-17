La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Separate After 7 Years: Report

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly separated.
The television personality and her NBA player hubby have split up after seven years of marriage, according to TMZ. They share one child together, 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.
The publication says sources claim the couple came under some pressure during the NBA season and amid reports that Carmelo will be traded from the New York Knicks.
Though TMZ reports the split has been "amicable," they're told La La has already moved out of her home with Carmelo and is now living separately in NYC.
The last time they were photographed together was on Jan. 12, 2017, when they met up with Gabrielle Union at Cipriani in NYC. After that, La La shared a picture cuddling up with her two boys on Valentine's Day as well as a photo of them getting "snowed in" on March 14.
TMZ says the parents also attended their son's basketball game together just last weekend.
For now, the publication reports the former couple is only separated and has not talked about divorce.
La La and Carmelo wed in July 2010 after a five-year engagement and welcomed their son into the world in March 2007. They attended the Met Gala together last May as well as Ciara's wedding in July.
When asked about his wife, Carmelo couldn't help but gush over what made her The One.
"She doesn't look at me as an athlete at all," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2013. "She's always been the person I can bring something to—that's a no-brainer."