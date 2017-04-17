Revenge Body Is Coming Back for Season 2! Khloe Kardashian Returns to Help More People Find Their Strength and Swagger
Celeb couples were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella 2017!
The first weekend of the music festival just came to an end, and we have all the details on Hollywood's hottest duos heating up the desert.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed hanging out at the festival together on Friday while attending Travis Scott's performance. Then on Saturday, Selena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and The Weeknd at the festival.
And it seems like her followers approve, because the photo already has 6.5 million likes!
So who else was heating up this past weekend?
Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky!
The rumored couple attended the #WeedmapsOasis party presented by Brass Knuckles, West Coast Cure, FlavRX and Nameless Genetics and were spotted spending time together.
A source tells E! News, "They danced together and were very couple-y. It was obvious to everyone."
