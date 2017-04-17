"I had sent him an email after the reunion because...I felt I was very harsh in certain parts of it, I felt a little cold in other parts of it, " Scheana revealed when we caught up with her in March. "And then, the way he found out about Rob, I felt I needed to just give a little more of an explanation. I felt like I just owed that to him because we've been friends for half our lives."

While she never received a direct response from Shay, a mutual friend told her he had read the message, and "that was enough for me," Scheana said. "I've said my piece."

During the reunion, Mike was clearly surprised when he learned who Scheana was dating Rob, and said he wasn't dating yet because he's "still technically married." He also accused his ex of throwing him under the bus by talking about his drug use on the show. But Scheana has no regrets, telling us, "My job is to tell my story and put my life out there...I'm sorry I'm not going to keep my mouth shut about that anymore, we're not together anymore. Me opening up about this has helped so many women, too."