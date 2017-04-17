You've got email.
On the third and final reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie saw her ex Mike Shay for the first time since telling him she wants a divorce in November, and it was just as awkward and painful as you could imagine. Shay's drug use, cheating and ghosting were addressed, while Scheana revealed the identity of her new beau, actor Rob Valletta, to an unsuspecting Shay. "You follow him on Instagram," is how Scheana told Shay about her new man. (We're guessing he hasn't liked any of Rob's recent photos!)
And if Bravo viewers felt a serious cold front from Scheana on Monday night, they weren't alone, as the reality star told E! News' Will Marfuggi she may have been a little too "harsh" in her delivery and reached out to her ex after the taping.
Mindy Small/FilmMagic
"I had sent him an email after the reunion because...I felt I was very harsh in certain parts of it, I felt a little cold in other parts of it, " Scheana revealed when we caught up with her in March. "And then, the way he found out about Rob, I felt I needed to just give a little more of an explanation. I felt like I just owed that to him because we've been friends for half our lives."
While she never received a direct response from Shay, a mutual friend told her he had read the message, and "that was enough for me," Scheana said. "I've said my piece."
During the reunion, Mike was clearly surprised when he learned who Scheana was dating Rob, and said he wasn't dating yet because he's "still technically married." He also accused his ex of throwing him under the bus by talking about his drug use on the show. But Scheana has no regrets, telling us, "My job is to tell my story and put my life out there...I'm sorry I'm not going to keep my mouth shut about that anymore, we're not together anymore. Me opening up about this has helped so many women, too."
Though the sitdown with Shay was clearly an emotional experience for Scheana, who was called out by host Andy Cohen for fixing her hair and make-up throughout the taping, she said she has "closure" after the demise of her two-year marriage.
"I have my closure," she told us. "I've clearly moved on. I'm in a very good place, and I feel like I've never been happier."
