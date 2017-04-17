Chris Brown Punches Photographer at Florida Nightclub

Chris Brown has found himself in legal turmoil once again.

E! News can confirm the singer punched a photographer at the Tampa, Fla., nightclub Club Aja in the early hours of Monday morning. We're told the photog, Bennie L. Vines, suffered a busted lip and will take legal action.

Per the Tampa Police Department, "During an after party event, Mr. Brown and his crew came into the club for a 'showing' for which he was paid. Mr. Vines is a photographer for Club Aja. As he was taking photos, Vines reported Mr. Brown 'sucker punched' him for allegedly taking photos. By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Mr. Brown left the scene. Mr. Vines wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip. Medical attention was refused. The investigation continues."