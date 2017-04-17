Chris Brown Punches Photographer at Florida Nightclub

Jerod Harris/WireImage
Jerod Harris/WireImage
Chris Brown has found himself in legal turmoil once again.
E! News can confirm the singer punched a photographer at the Tampa, Fla., nightclub Club Aja in the early hours of Monday morning. We're told the photog, Bennie L. Vines, suffered a busted lip and will take legal action.
Per the Tampa Police Department, "During an after party event, Mr. Brown and his crew came into the club for a 'showing' for which he was paid. Mr. Vines is a photographer for Club Aja. As he was taking photos, Vines reported Mr. Brown 'sucker punched' him for allegedly taking photos. By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Mr. Brown left the scene. Mr. Vines wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip. Medical attention was refused. The investigation continues."
Club Aja also released a statement, apologizing for the incident.
"Dear patrons: Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see," the statement read. "As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue."
The statement continued, "AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly. We appreciate your constant support!"
Several club-goers caught the incident on camera, showing Brown and his crew getting riled up in a back corner as the crowd began screaming and the DJ can was heard saying, "Chill, big dog. Chill, chill chill."
Brown was then seen storming out.
Of course, this isn't the first time Brown has been involved in a physical altercation.
In 2014, he plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault after punching a fan who tried to get into a picture with him. Last summer, he was investigated for assault with a deadly weapon, and (as you likely haven't forgotten) he was also arrested in 2009 after assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.