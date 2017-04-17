Need six more reasons to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?

Look no further than Chris Pratt, who rips off his shirt to reveal his toned abs in the film's latest teaser trailer (released Monday). While the blink-and-you'll miss it titillated Twitter, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was far less impressed, telling Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Pratt), "You're insufferable."

The sequel (in theaters May 5) also brings back Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta). The movie also introduces new characters played by Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Kurt Russell (Ego) and Chris Sullivan (Taserface). Many of the cast members will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to promote the Marvel blockbuster.