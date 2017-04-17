Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
Need six more reasons to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?
Look no further than Chris Pratt, who rips off his shirt to reveal his toned abs in the film's latest teaser trailer (released Monday). While the blink-and-you'll miss it titillated Twitter, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was far less impressed, telling Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Pratt), "You're insufferable."
The sequel (in theaters May 5) also brings back Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta). The movie also introduces new characters played by Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Kurt Russell (Ego) and Chris Sullivan (Taserface). Many of the cast members will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to promote the Marvel blockbuster.
Late last month, Saldana promised fans will not be disappointed with the second installment. "We'll have a lot more comedy, a lot more action, a lot more heart. I feel that sequels are meant for that. If you can't aim for a sequel to be better than your first movie then you really shouldn't be doing a sequel," the actress told E! News' Zuri Hall. "James Gunn has just a lot more to say about the Guardians of the Galaxy, and he really went to town with this storyline."
Pratt's character is the heart and soul of the series, and Saldana was thrilled to work alongside him again. "Whoever doesn't love Chris Pratt is crazy! He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever had the opportunity to work with. I think that what makes him a very special actor is his humanity," Saldana said. "He's such a great guy, he's so open and he's really naturally funny."
The best part about Pratt, Saldana explained, is that "he's not one of those comedians who's super dark in real life." In fact, she told E! News, it's just the opposite. "His life is that animated, he is that happy-go-lucky kind of person, and he radiates all this happiness around him."