Watch This Goose Attack a Police Officer Over and Over Again

This goose's feathers were ruffled one too many times.

Last week, a police officer in Clarksville, Ind., was attacked by a goose while trying to walk into work. The goose was enjoying some shade under a tree when the detective started walking up a nearby sidewalk. It was immediately startled by the man's presences and flew after him.

The startled officer backed away with his hands up as the goose calmed down, but as the officer approached the sidewalk for a second time, now with messenger bag in hand as a shield, the goose attacked again!