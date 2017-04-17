Watch This Goose Attack a Police Officer Over and Over Again

  • By
  • &

by Jamie Bland |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alpha Male, Cole Sprouse, Stephen Amell, Harry Shum Jr, Paul Wesley

Alpha Male Madness 2017: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now!

Christina El Moussa, Exclusive

Hot Mama Alert! Christina El Moussa Hops Into a Bikini for Tropical Easter Vacation

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
WDRB 41 Louisville News

This goose's feathers were ruffled one too many times.

Last week, a police officer in Clarksville, Ind., was attacked by a goose while trying to walk into work. The goose was enjoying some shade under a tree when the detective started walking up a nearby sidewalk. It was immediately startled by the man's presences and flew after him.

The startled officer backed away with his hands up as the goose calmed down, but as the officer approached the sidewalk for a second time, now with messenger bag in hand as a shield, the goose attacked again!

Photos

Celebrities Gone Wild: Stars Posing With Exotic Animals

Goose Attacks Police Officer

WDRB News

In a third (and arguably most epic) attack, both the police officer and the goose ended up on the ground.

As the officer got up, the goose attacked AGAIN, for the fourth time, prompting the officer to run through the surrounding bushes in order to make a successful escape.

Fortunately, there were no injuries—unless you count the viral video that friends and family will never let him live down.

TAGS/ Viral , Viral Video , LOL , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again