Is Daisy Ridley Finally Used to Star Wars Fame?

Last Friday, the second day of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando Florida, E! News' Erin Lim interviewed Daisy Ridley on the red carpet about life after starring as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The next installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is set to come out Dec. 15, 2017.
Becoming a star in the Star Wars universe has been an interesting experience, to say the least. "It kind of hits me in bursts," Ridley said. "After The Force Awakens came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God! I can't leave my house.'" While she was able to ride the subway and "walk through Oxford Circus" undetected, "occasionally" she would get recognized. Said Ridley, "It's very weird to get my head around."
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Disney
Along with international fame, Ridley has also been getting used to fielding questions about movie spoilers from everyone she knows—including Josh Gad, her co-star in the upcoming movie Murder on the Orient Express. "I had no idea he was a massive fan—truly," said Ridley, whom Gad would often pester for spoilers. "So, apart from those [Instagram] videos, there was no questions asked."
The actress added that even her mom has asked her about the plot of The Last Jedi.
