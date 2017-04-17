Is Daisy Ridley Finally Used to Star Wars Fame?

Last Friday, the second day of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando Florida, E! News' Erin Lim interviewed Daisy Ridley on the red carpet about life after starring as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The next installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is set to come out Dec. 15, 2017.

Becoming a star in the Star Wars universe has been an interesting experience, to say the least. "It kind of hits me in bursts," Ridley said. "After The Force Awakens came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God! I can't leave my house.'" While she was able to ride the subway and "walk through Oxford Circus" undetected, "occasionally" she would get recognized. Said Ridley, "It's very weird to get my head around."