Jennifer Garner Turns 45: All Details on Her Birthday Party

Twenty of Garner's friends showed up, including Reese Witherspoon. "Some of the girls were mom friends from school," the source reveals. "Her manager and publicist were there as well."

The timing of the get-together couldn't have been better, as Garner filed for divorce last week. Though she and Affleck separated in June 2014 and had always intended to finalize their split, it took a while for the exes to put a pen to paper. "Jen looked so happy to be surrounded by the people closest to her. She had the best evening and was so gracious. She gave a little speech and thanked everyone for coming. Everyone went out of their way to make Jen feel special and be there for her," the source tells E! News. "Her friends adore her and think the world of her."