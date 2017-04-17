In an effort to reduce the stigma around marijuana, Melissa Etheridge opened up about her experiences with the highly-debated drug on Yahoo!'s Weed & the American Family online platform. Most surprisingly, Melissa opened up about smoking marijuana with her two oldest children.

"It was funny at first, and then they realized it is a very natural end of the day," said the two-time Grammy winner. "It brings you closer." Melissa shared how she much rather smoke with her grown kids Bailey, 20, and Beckett, 18, than have a drink with them.