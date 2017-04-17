A star is born—and it's Lady Gaga.
Warner Bros. has just given us our first look at the singer's big screen acting debut, playing the starring role in the upcoming movie musical remake of A Star is Born.
After the studio dropped the image, Gaga also posted the pic on her Instagram. The first-look shows the Million Reasons singer belting out a tune alongside Bradley Cooper's character, who is rocking a beard and playing guitar.
Gaga captioned the photo, "I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5..."
Although there have been many remakes of the film, this version of A Star is Born will be full of firsts. Yes, Gaga has made TV appearances in American Horror Story: Hotel and AHS: Roanoke, but this is her first time headlining in a major film. Starring alongside her is Cooper, playing the alcoholic movie star who helps Gaga's character find fame and fortune even as his own career plummets.
Cooper is also helming the film, marking his directorial debut.
Warner Bros. also broke the news yesterday that the film would be shooting concert scenes for the film at Coachella. Cooper and Gaga will team up onstage to film the scenes at the festival Apr. 18-19. This comes right after Gaga dropped her new single called, "The Cure," at the festival Sunday.
The story of A Star is Born is a familiar Hollywood legend. The original movie, made in 1937 by director William A. Wellman, has since been remade twice. The first remake hit screens in 1954 with Judy Garland in the starring role and again in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand. This time, it's Gaga's turn to find fame on the big screen.
A Star is Born hits theaters Fall 2018.