A star is born—and it's Lady Gaga.

Warner Bros. has just given us our first look at the singer's big screen acting debut, playing the starring role in the upcoming movie musical remake of A Star is Born.

After the studio dropped the image, Gaga also posted the pic on her Instagram. The first-look shows the Million Reasons singer belting out a tune alongside Bradley Cooper's character, who is rocking a beard and playing guitar.

Gaga captioned the photo, "I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5..."