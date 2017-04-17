Selena Gomez Is Loving These White Sneakers—and They're Not Stan Smiths

by Raleigh Burgan |

Selena Gomez, Coachella 2017

Lee /Prahl / Splash News

She wore them not once, but three times this weekend.

Selena Gomez rocked these white sneakers all Coachella long...and they're not Stan Smiths (a.k.a. the celeb-loved Adidas shoe). (Crazy, we know.) So who's the lucky footwear brand getting the songstress' highly-coveted attention? That would be Ash Footwear and their $198 Nicky Bis sneaker.

Worn above with a floral HVN slip dress and matching neck scarf, the singer's looking extra-femme in this girly-girl look. Just wait until you see how she changes it up for nighttime. 

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Coachella 2017

AKM-GSI

Again, in her white Ash sneakers, Selena trades her flouncy feminine ensemble for something edgier to watch Travis Scott perform with beau The Weeknd. In high-waisted mom jeans, a Tavik bikini top and open HVN shirt (hers with small blue palm trees, now sold out), she's truly showing just how versatile this shoe can be.

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Coachella

Khrome / MEGA

Different from both her matchy-matchy floral look and uber-cool concert outfit, Selena attended one of Coachella's biggest parties, Neon Carnival, in cropped flared jeans, an oversized black jacket and, of course, her Ash sneakers of choice. Swap the outerwear for a tee this summer, tuck it in and you have the perfect everyday outfit.

Interested in exploring other white sneaker options like Selena did? Check out the selection below.

Shop the Look

ESC: White Sneakers

H&M Sneakers, $30

ESC: White Sneakers

Diadora Heritage Game Animalier, $180

ESC: White Sneakers

Topshop Chica Flatform Lace Ups, $45

ESC: White Sneakers

Comme Des Garcons Play x Converse Chunk Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker, $125

ESC: White Sneakers

Zara Basic White Sneakers, $40

ESC: White Sneakers

Nike Classic Ultra Leather Sneaker, $100

ESC: White Sneakers

Steve Madden Bertie Lace Up Sneaker, Was: $60, Now: $45

ESC: White Sneakers

Maje Paneled Metallic, Smooth and Glittered Leather Platform Sneakers, $185

ESC: White Sneakers

Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $55

ESC: White Sneakers

Kenneth Cole Womens Kam Leather Sneaker, $120

ESC: White Sneakers

Feiyue Fe Lo Platform Canvas Sneaker, $70

ESC: White Sneakers

Creative Recreation Women's Carda White Yellow, $75

No matter the outfit, they work.

