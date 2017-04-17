Lee /Prahl / Splash News
Lee /Prahl / Splash News
She wore them not once, but three times this weekend.
Selena Gomez rocked these white sneakers all Coachella long...and they're not Stan Smiths (a.k.a. the celeb-loved Adidas shoe). (Crazy, we know.) So who's the lucky footwear brand getting the songstress' highly-coveted attention? That would be Ash Footwear and their $198 Nicky Bis sneaker.
Worn above with a floral HVN slip dress and matching neck scarf, the singer's looking extra-femme in this girly-girl look. Just wait until you see how she changes it up for nighttime.
AKM-GSI
Again, in her white Ash sneakers, Selena trades her flouncy feminine ensemble for something edgier to watch Travis Scott perform with beau The Weeknd. In high-waisted mom jeans, a Tavik bikini top and open HVN shirt (hers with small blue palm trees, now sold out), she's truly showing just how versatile this shoe can be.
Khrome / MEGA
Different from both her matchy-matchy floral look and uber-cool concert outfit, Selena attended one of Coachella's biggest parties, Neon Carnival, in cropped flared jeans, an oversized black jacket and, of course, her Ash sneakers of choice. Swap the outerwear for a tee this summer, tuck it in and you have the perfect everyday outfit.
Interested in exploring other white sneaker options like Selena did? Check out the selection below.
H&M Sneakers, $30
Steve Madden Bertie Lace Up Sneaker, Was: $60, Now: $45
No matter the outfit, they work.