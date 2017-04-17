She wore them not once, but three times this weekend.

Selena Gomez rocked these white sneakers all Coachella long...and they're not Stan Smiths (a.k.a. the celeb-loved Adidas shoe). (Crazy, we know.) So who's the lucky footwear brand getting the songstress' highly-coveted attention? That would be Ash Footwear and their $198 Nicky Bis sneaker.

Worn above with a floral HVN slip dress and matching neck scarf, the singer's looking extra-femme in this girly-girl look. Just wait until you see how she changes it up for nighttime.