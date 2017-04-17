Get ready to see a whole lot more of those strange Scavengers in season 8, Walking Dead fans.

We may still be six months out from the new season of the zombie thriller, but E! News has confirmed that The Walking Dead has promoted Pollyanna McIntosh, who recurred last season as Jadis, the Scavengers leader with the rather unique way of speaking who double-crossed Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in the finale after secretly aligning with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And she's not the only cast member to get some good news.