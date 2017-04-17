Getty Images
Get ready to see a whole lot more of those strange Scavengers in season 8, Walking Dead fans.
We may still be six months out from the new season of the zombie thriller, but E! News has confirmed that The Walking Dead has promoted Pollyanna McIntosh, who recurred last season as Jadis, the Scavengers leader with the rather unique way of speaking who double-crossed Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in the finale after secretly aligning with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And she's not the only cast member to get some good news.
Steven Ogg, who plays Negan's right-hand man Simon, and Katelyn Nacon, who stars as the object of Carl's (Chandler Riggs) affection, Enid, have both received promotions to series regular status, as well.
TVLine first reported the news.
The promotions come after a season seven that saw three characters meet their grisly ends. Of course, we're talking about Steven Yeun's Glenn, Michael Cudlitz's Abraham, both of whom perished in the shocking season premiere at the hand of Negan's beloved Lucille, and Sonequa Martin-Green's Sasha, who ingested some poison in the season finale with the intention of surprising Negan as a walker and hopefully taking him out. Unfortunately, it didn't work out quite as she'd hoped.
The Walking Dead returns this October on AMC.