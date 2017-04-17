Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll at the White House Monday. But, while addressing the crowd from the Truman Balcony, Melania subtly nudged Donald, reminding him to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem—a small moment that turned into a bigger discussion on social media. The couple's son Barron Trump, however, did not require any prompting from his mom.
(The U.S. Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag, either during the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem, to put their right hands over their hearts.)
That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem... https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017
Unfazed, Donald made a short speech about the state of nation before turning to the day's activities. "We're going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll—a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they're going to be successful," the President said. "I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive."
Donald also promised to "sign some cards" for the troops.
Then, it was Melania's turn to address the attendees.
"This is the first time that my husband and I hosting this wonderful tradition, and it's great that you are all with us today," Melania shared. "I hope you have a great time with many activities."
After thanking the military band, White House staff end Egg Roll volunteers for their help, she thanked guests for helping the First Family "renew" the tradition. "On behalf of the President and Barron," Melania, 46, said, "we wish you great fun and beautiful days coming ahead of us."
The First Lady later read from the children's book Party Animals. "I like it because it shows that we are all different," Melania said, "but we are all alike." White House press secretary Sean Spicer posed for a picture with Easter Bunny, a role he played during an Easter Egg Roll hosted by President George W. Bush; he read from the children's book How to Catch the Easter Bunny.