Unfazed, Donald made a short speech about the state of nation before turning to the day's activities. "We're going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll—a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they're going to be successful," the President said. "I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive."

Donald also promised to "sign some cards" for the troops.

Then, it was Melania's turn to address the attendees.

"This is the first time that my husband and I hosting this wonderful tradition, and it's great that you are all with us today," Melania shared. "I hope you have a great time with many activities."