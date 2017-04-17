Oh baby, baby!

Kate Upton totally turned up the heat in honor of an upcoming appearance on Lip Sync Battle. For a duel against '90s hitmaker, Ricky Martin, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl channeled Britney Spears for her own sexy rendition of "...Baby One More Time."

Clad in a thigh-high schoolgirl miniskirt, tied-up collared shirt and pigtails secured with scrunchies, the 24-year-old steamed up the studio by slithering on the floor and grazing her legs while backup dancers dressed in similar garb danced along to the millennium songstress' signature hit.

While we only got to see a quick preview of the upcoming performance, we do know that Upton will face off against Martin, who dons solely a shirt and underwear for his mystery portion. We'll just have to tune in on Thursday night to see what these two have in store. *crossing fingers for a surprise Britney Spears cameo*