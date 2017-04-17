The ultimate Coachella wardrobe no longer consists of designer labels.

This year, Vanessa Hudgens, along with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, traded high-fashion moments for fast ones when they took on the music festival this past weekend.

We're used to seeing the rich and famous decked out in Gucci-stamped bags, Saint Laurent boots and other closet staples of that variety, but this time around Forever 21 seemed to be the celeb brand of choice.

Loving Vanessa's edgy lace-up, denim shorts and western-inspired belt? They both can be yours for a cool $53 (the belt's $8 and the shorts are $45)—amazing, right?