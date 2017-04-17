Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
The ultimate Coachella wardrobe no longer consists of designer labels.
This year, Vanessa Hudgens, along with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, traded high-fashion moments for fast ones when they took on the music festival this past weekend.
We're used to seeing the rich and famous decked out in Gucci-stamped bags, Saint Laurent boots and other closet staples of that variety, but this time around Forever 21 seemed to be the celeb brand of choice.
Loving Vanessa's edgy lace-up, denim shorts and western-inspired belt? They both can be yours for a cool $53 (the belt's $8 and the shorts are $45)—amazing, right?
Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
And if you're looking for an inexpensive denim jacket, fit for a supermodel, Emily's button-front black one is your perfect match—especially since it'll only cost you $33.
Now, of course, those prices can't be beat, but if you're looking for similar options, shop our picks below!
H&M Belt with Metal Studs, Was: $13, Now: $8
Madewell Backcountry Belt, Was: $52, Now: $46
It's the celeb look, for less.