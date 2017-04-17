Vanessa Hudgens Wore This Crazy-Affordable Brand at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

The ultimate Coachella wardrobe no longer consists of designer labels.

This year, Vanessa Hudgens, along with stars like Emily Ratajkowski, traded high-fashion moments for fast ones when they took on the music festival this past weekend.

We're used to seeing the rich and famous decked out in Gucci-stamped bags, Saint Laurent boots and other closet staples of that variety, but this time around Forever 21 seemed to be the celeb brand of choice.

Loving Vanessa's edgy lace-up, denim shorts and western-inspired belt? They both can be yours for a cool $53 (the belt's $8 and the shorts are $45)—amazing, right?

Photos

Every Maxi Dress You Need This Spring

Emily Ratajkowski

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

And if you're looking for an inexpensive denim jacket, fit for a supermodel, Emily's button-front black one is your perfect match—especially since it'll only cost you $33.

Now, of course, those prices can't be beat, but if you're looking for similar options, shop our picks below!

Photos

Grass-Friendly Footwear—Perfect for Festival Season

Shop the Look

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Paige Iris Lace-Up Cut Off Shorts, $169

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

H&M Belt with Metal Studs, Was: $13, Now: $8

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Missguided Black Vice Lace Up Highwasited Denim Shorts, $44

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Topshop Moto Denim Oversized Jacket, $85

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Charlotte Russe Plus Size Western Buckle Belt, $13

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Zara Denim Shorts with Eyelets, $36

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

BDG Core Denim Trucker Jacket, $79

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Madewell Backcountry Belt, Was: $52, Now: $46

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Lira Clothing Hitch Hiker Denim Shorts, $48

ESC: Denim &amp;amp; Belt Market

Mango Black Denim Jacket, $50

It's the celeb look, for less.

