The Girls series finale didn't quite nicely tie things up into a tidy little bow for Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham). The finale, titled "Latching," featured Hannah living upstate, preparing to teach, with Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams) at her side, both taking care of newborn Grover.
The half-hour final installment featured Hannah struggling to get Grover back to breastfeeding, Marnie figuring out her place in the world now, and Hannah's mom Loreen (Becky Ann Baker) trying to let go of her rage toward ex-husband Tad as she saw similarities between the current dynamic of the relationship between Marnie and Hannah.
"I think something that we wanted to say was that everyone's trying to figure it out. It's like Grover's trying to figure out how to eat, Marnie's trying to figure out how to become a person with a life, Hannah's trying to figure out why she's made the choices she's made, Loreen's trying to let go of her anger, and it doesn't matter where you are," Dunham said. "There's like this lack of resolution, but that you can always make the decision to do better."
The penultimate finale wrapped up the friendships between the four main girls—Hannah, Marnie, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet)—and felt more like a traditional finale.
Episode nine was more of a traditional finale, the writers and executive producers explained. "Judd was the first person who said, 'I think we should do our finale, and then we should do the end we really want to do, so that everyone gets satisfied and we also get to — we see how everyone wraps up, we wrap it up, and we also get to see a little bit more,'" executive producer Jenni Konner told The Hollywood Reporter.
