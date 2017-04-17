"I think something that we wanted to say was that everyone's trying to figure it out. It's like Grover's trying to figure out how to eat, Marnie's trying to figure out how to become a person with a life, Hannah's trying to figure out why she's made the choices she's made, Loreen's trying to let go of her anger, and it doesn't matter where you are," Dunham said. "There's like this lack of resolution, but that you can always make the decision to do better."

The penultimate finale wrapped up the friendships between the four main girls—Hannah, Marnie, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet)—and felt more like a traditional finale.