"I think the seed of this was the fact that Hannah would be losing her mind. A few months later we started talking about post-partum depression and her mental health issues coming up again," Apatow said. "And then after I guess the happiness of [episode nine], the reality that it's really difficult would land in [episode 10]…"

Episode nine was more of a traditional finale, the writers and executive producers explained. "Judd was the first person who said, 'I think we should do our finale, and then we should do the end we really want to do, so that everyone gets satisfied and we also get to — we see how everyone wraps up, we wrap it up, and we also get to see a little bit more,'" Jenni Konner told The Hollywood Reporter.

With the subject matter of latching, Dunham said they wanted to make sure they weren't coming down on one side or the other when it came to breastfeeding, "because we're not having a position about what women should and shouldn't do."