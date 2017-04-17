Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show was full of surprises Monday.
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles appeared on the show to talk all things Dancing With the Stars, but Ellen DeGeneres had other things in mind. First, she asked Biles if it's true that she wants to get her own apartment. "Yes—if my parents allow it, that is," the 20-year-old athlete said, adding, "If they don't let me out, I just might have to sneak out in the middle of the night."
But first, she needs to figure out the basics. "I need to learn how to cook, pay bills, do laundry. Well, I do know how to do laundry; I just had a mistake with the last load I did. It didn't work. At my house, the washer and dryer look different—but this one didn't," she said. Anything else Biles might need? "Maybe a roommate," she told DeGeneres, "because I'm scared of the dark."
Biles isn't a kid anymore, and she's looking forward to turning 21 in 2018. To celebrate the milestone birthday, she said, "My brother wants to take me to Vegas, go see a show—maybe Magic Mike." DeGeneres surprised her with VIP tickets to see the show at the Hard Rock Hotel.
The gymnast then surprised DeGeneres by showing off her tattoo. "It was my idea. I said I would never get tattoo, but then after the Olympics I really wanted one," she said. "My parents didn't think I was going to do it, but I did. I have a pretty high pain tolerance, so I wasn't really nervous; it didn't hurt. But the guy who was doing it was shaking so bad and kept making me stand up to make sure it was straight, so I was like, 'Oh, my gosh! Is this the best idea after all?'"
Eventually, the chat turned to Biles' Dancing With the Stars partner Sasha Farber. "He's amazing. He has a good sense of humor. He's funny. He's very patient," she said of teaming up with the professional dancer. "But then once it's time to do the dance...it's down to business."
"Good," DeGeneres said, "because I know he's a prankster."
"Yes," Biles confirmed. "But he hasn't pranked me yet."
"Well, that's good," DeGeneres said, "because that could be—"
Just then, Farber jumped out of the table, taking Biles by surprise and eliciting a big scream. "Oh, my gosh! He gave me a heart attack," she yelled. "Where is he? He just left? Oh, my God!"
Biles episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs Monday (check your local listings).