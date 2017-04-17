Admitting she'd "been a mess" all morning, Hoda said she was nervous to be back on camera. "I'm scared to be sitting here," she shared. "I'm a little afraid that I might explode into tears." Matt lightened the mood, joking, "I thought it was 'cause you were miserable being back and you just broke down in tears, but it's just all of the emptions of the last two and a half months."

Though they had visited her at home, Savannah and Matt were glad to see Hoda back at work in Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza. "I'm feeling great. I don't think I've ever been this happy," Hoda admitted, reaching for a box of tissues to dry her eyes. After regaining her composure, the 52-year-old fourth-hour Today co-host said, "I'm going to get professional! OK, I'm ready."