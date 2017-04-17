Scott Porter and Wife Kelsey Mayfield Expecting Baby No. 2

Scott Porter, Baby

Instagram

There's a new little one joining the Porter team!

Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter and his wife Kelsey Mayfield are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on their respective social media accounts on Sunday. 

"Happy Easter from our growing family," the actor wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his wife cupping her baby bump with him and their son, McCoy Lee Porter. They have not yet announced the sex of their second baby. 

The couple, who met on the set of the hit NBC show in 2008, married in 2013 and welcomed their first child two years later. 

As one fan jokingly pointed out on Twitter, "That's some egg the Easter bunny brought for you this year!" 

While there's no telling how they'll react to this baby's birth, when Mayfield was in labor with McCoy, Scott gave fans sweet updates on social media. 

"And…it's go time," he tweeted at the time. "30 hours in. My wife is a Gladiator in the ring! I am astounded by her fight. A long road to go, no meds at all. Prayers for strength!"

Fans are certainly cheering the couple on as they hit the road to parenthood a second time. 

Congratulations to expectant parents!

