But it looks like Lopez will be staying a few extra days for some down time. The Shades Of Blue actress is set to vacation in the tourist town fora total of 10 days, bunking up at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. The resort's luxury villas will run you $10K per night. With a base price tag of $100K—we wonder which of the successful twosome is footing the bill?

Last week, E! News learned that duo's romance has been heating up and is getting more serious—and this trip may be the clincher on taking it to the next level.

"Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other," a source previously shared with E! News. "What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."

Recently, A-Rod gushed over the superstar during a visit to The View. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother," said the baseball star. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

She's also a great dancer...and we love that he can keep up!