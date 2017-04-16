It took a visit and some harsh but necessary words from Loreen (Becky Ann Baker), as well as a weird encounter with a teen who ran away pantsless and shoeless just because her mom told her to do her homework, to get Hannah to snap out of her "woe is me" attitude and really accept that she's an adult now, and this is the life she made for herself.

As Marnie and Loreen talked about what Marnie could possibly do next (law school?), Hannah finally got Grover to breastfeed, and the series ended with her quietly singing "Fast Car" as a lullaby over the credits.

It wasn't a fun way to end Girls, but it felt real, and it might have been a necessary way to end it for Hannah and Marnie. Hannah's cool mom vision of herself clearly wasn't playing out just yet, and Marnie had basically given up on her own life to take care of Hannah and the baby, but by the end it seemed like maybe it could all work out for both of them in some way, even if it's never going to work out the way they ever imagined it should.

Plus, regardless of how we're all feeling right now, if Girls hadn't ended with a divisive, unexpected, painfully raw, open invitation for arguments and think pieces, would it have been a Girls finale at all?