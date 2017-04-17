Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romance Heats Up on the Dance Floor During Romantic Trip to the Dominican Republic
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky brought their romance to the desert for the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.
E! News can confirm the rumored couple were spotted getting close during the #WeedmapsOasis party presented by Brass Knuckles, West Coast Cure, FlavRX and Nameless Genetics.
"As soon as she arrived [to the party], Kendall asked where [A$AP] was and went straight over to him," a source told us. "She definitely came just to see him."
Once they met up, we're told they spent the rest of the night together. "They danced together and were very couple-y. It was obvious to everyone," our source described. "At one point while they were dancing, Kendall took his googles off and put them on."
The source added, "Later in the night when it got chilly, A$AP was seen rubbing Kendall's arms to keep her warm. They were very very cozy together."
Meanwhile, the model and the rapper have been hanging out for nearly a year as they were first spotted together in Paris in June 2016. Since then, they've been photographed heading to dinner, clubs and many outings together.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
They rang in the New Year together and were last photographed in Paris, days after the model walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week in January. A week before that, they were photographed shopping for diamond jewelry together in New York City.
But while they've taken their fling all over the world, they've never addressed their romance publicly.
However, a source told E! News recently that while Jenner is "open" to the idea of dating A$AP Rocky exclusively, she "is seeing a few people" at the moment.
"They've been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately," the source added. "She likes him, and he likes her."