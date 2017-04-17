Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky brought their romance to the desert for the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

E! News can confirm the rumored couple were spotted getting close during the #WeedmapsOasis party presented by Brass Knuckles, West Coast Cure, FlavRX and Nameless Genetics.

"As soon as she arrived [to the party], Kendall asked where [A$AP] was and went straight over to him," a source told us. "She definitely came just to see him."

Once they met up, we're told they spent the rest of the night together. "They danced together and were very couple-y. It was obvious to everyone," our source described. "At one point while they were dancing, Kendall took his googles off and put them on."