Are you having a hoppy Easter?! Well we know Beyoncé is!

Trading her festival gear for curve-hugging maternity wear, the expectant queen of everything slayed at her family's Easter Sunday celebration the day after she was originally slated to take the stage on the second night of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, she had to cancel in February due to becoming pregnant with twins.

Earlier today, Bey's mama Tina Knowles, who was outfitted in a striped peplum top and jeans, shared a photo as she stood next to the glowing 35-year-old and fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, who opted for a pastel green tank and ripped white jeans.